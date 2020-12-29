Voices
In the blogs: Big developments
December 29, 2020
Best IT defenses; learning from mistakes; the price of training; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers.
Big developments
- Tax Vox (https://www.taxpolicycenter.org/taxvox): Can’t Argue There Dept.: “It’s been, at the very least, a very bumpy road since May…” According to one analysis, about 90 percent of households are eligible for the second round of economic impact payments, averaging $950 across all households. Forty-five percent of the total payments will go to households in the lower 40 percent of the income distribution.
- Sikich (https://www.sikich.com/insights/): How Biden’s plans might impact environmental and sustainable investing, especially solar and wind technologies, geothermal production, bioenergy production, energy storage, green transportation, green building and more.
- The Wandering Tax Pro (http://wanderingtaxpro.blogspot.com/): A year to remember — and forget — in terms of taxes.
- Procedurally Taxing (https://procedurallytaxing.com): A look back at the year’s big tax legislation.
- Mauled Again (http://mauledagain.blogspot.com/): Why demand-side economics makes much more sense than supply-side.
- Summing It Up (http://blog.freedmaxick.com/summing-it-up): The recent SolarWinds breach underscores the importance of several key concepts related to cybersecurity, especially the importance of getting back to the basics: response plans, layered architecture and a way to spot trouble, to name three. A look at some of the best tools.
Hands off
- Financial Cents Accounting Blog (https://financial-cents.com/blog/): Three accounting tasks you should advise business clients to stop doing manually.
- Boyum & Barenscheer (https://myboyum.com/blog/): In these times of good intentions but evaporating funds, how can your nonprofit clients combat membership drop-offs? By focusing on needs, providing value and prioritizing engagement.
- Don’t Mess With Taxes (http://dontmesswithtaxes.typepad.com/): Eight ways to, even now, use up FSA money by year's end.
- IRS Mind (http://www.irsmind.com/blog/): What to tell them about options to pay tax bills depending on what they owe.
- TaxPro Center (https://proconnect.intuit.com/taxprocenter/): The top five mistakes one tax pro made early in their own career. (What department does SALY work in, by the way?)
- Solutions For CPA Firm Leaders (http://ritakeller.com/blog/): Training is not an expense but an investment. As a firm leader, do you focus too much on the price tag and not enough on the future?
And be merry
- Taxjar (http://blog.taxjar.com/): How food is taxable in Nevada.
- Tax Foundation (https://taxfoundation.org/blog): Before the long-awaited (this year especially) big night arrives on Thursday, “How High Are Champagne Taxes in Your State?”
- Wolters Kluwer (http://news.cchgroup.com/): Seattle’s new payroll tax next year on every business that had $7 million or more in Seattle-based payroll for the prior calendar year, among other conditions.