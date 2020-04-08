© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
In the blogs: Fretting

By 
Jeff Stimpson
April 07, 2020, 10:29 p.m. EDT
The PPP; customer service now; answers and CARES; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers.

Fretting

  • Tax Warrior Chronicles (https://www.taxwarriors.com/blog): Key changes to the PPP, including the Final Borrower Application and related regulations. Spoiler Alert (that’s so cool): The borrower application changed; payments to independent contractors are excluded from payroll costs for businesses with employees; and — well this is timeless and no surprise — “confusion continues where guidance is lacking. But fret not…”
  • Solutions For CPA Firm Leaders (https://ritakeller.com/blog/): How the AICPA is recommending that PPP applicants use the gross-payroll calculation.
  • Mauled Again (https://mauledagain.blogspot.com): “Was Tax Avoidance the Reason for This Bizarre Transaction?” examines a rerun of “Hot Bench” and some spectacularly complex (though not especially legal) check cashing.
  • Taxbuzz (https://www.taxbuzz.com/blog): Experts weigh in on various aspects of the season during this medical mess.
  • The Income Tax School (http://www.theincometaxschool.com/blog/): Though headlines applying to the COVID situation might also apply to a run-of-the-mill crazy season, for the prep industry it’s time to shine as trusted advisors. Some thoughts on delivering excellent customer service.

Relief in sight

  • Eide Bailly (https://www.eidebailly.com/taxblog): CARES is filled with options to help businesses endure the pandemic. Trouble is, the thing is 880 pages long. The TCJA was huge, but this is different — we need answers now to help people.
  • Tax Girl (https://www.forbes.com/sites/kellyphillipserb/): Answers to the most commonly asked questions about tax stimulus checks, starting with likely size.
  • Procedurally Taxing (https://procedurallytaxing.com): Guest blogger Barbara Heggie, attorney for a New Hampshire low-income taxpayer project, discusses the real-life impacts of refunds — and the stimulus.
  • Boyum & Barenscheer (https://myboyum.com/blog/): How CARES offers new hope for cash-strapped nonprofits, depending on their size, financial condition and other factors.
  • Summing It Up (http://blog.freedmaxick.com/summing-it-up): Supervisory and enforcement practices regarding the Fair Credit Reporting Act and Regulation V in light of CARES kicks off with CFP Bureau guidance on credit reporting.
  • TaxProf Blog (http://taxprof.typepad.com/taxprof_blog/): Both sides of the of the universal basic income debate acknowledge that the most significant political challenge to its adoption in the U.S. is that a universal basic income would not have a work requirement attached. How valid is this?

States of the ship

  • Avalara (https://www.avalara.com/us/en/index.html): States’ sales-tax relief at a glance.
  • TaxMama (http://taxmama.com): A look at California’s recent filing break for small businesses.
  • Tax Foundation (https://taxfoundation.org/blog): “Notable holdouts” to states generally mirroring the federal filing relief, including Virginia (where the typical Tax Day is May 1) and Hawaii and Iowa, which are actually offering extra days.
  • Taxjar (http://blog.taxjar.com/): Another cutting-edge list of states’ sales tax relief. Too bad we’re going to run out of states on the lists before we run out of the reason for the relief.
Jeff Stimpson
Freelance writer
