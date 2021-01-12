© 2021 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Tax tools IRS
In the blogs: Loan wolves

By Jeff Stimpson January 12, 2021, 1:29 p.m. EST 3 Min Read
The latest on PPP; retirement drawdowns; goals of your practice; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers.

Loan wolves

Out on a stim

  • Turbotax (https://blog.turbotax.intuit.com): So where is that second stimulus check?
  • Taxing Subjects (https://www.drakesoftware.com/blog): The Road That Shouldn’t Have Been Travelled At All Dept.: How the IRS is working with the tax and financial industry to redirect Economic Impact Payments that were direct-deposited in closed, inactive or “unfamiliar” bank accounts.
  • AICPA (https://blog.aicpa.org/): It’s not just the same four walls, your pet photo-bombing Zoom and crumbs in your very own keyboard. Taxpayers are unaware of remote worker state tax liabilities.
  • Taxable Talk (http://www.taxabletalk.com/): Funny thing, but it turns out that not all of the latest CP14 notices aren’t what they seem.

Words up

  • Current Federal Tax Developments (https://www.currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com): Catch a breath and take a look at “IRS final regulation that provide[s] information on the extended time period for those plan participants receiving a non-cash distribution from a retirement plan that is a qualified plan loan offset to rollover the amount to another retirement plan.” (We weren’t retired when that government description started.)
  • Bloomberg Tax (https://pro.bloombergtax.com/news-insights/): Delaying the age at which plan participants must begin drawing down tax-advantaged savings accounts is just one of the nearly two dozen retirement proposals that benefits advisers see as ripe for action in the new Congress.
  • Tax Girl (https://www.forbes.com/sites/kellyphillipserb/): For years, the Treasury has advised taxpayers that virtual currency is not required to be reported on the FinCEN (what used to be called the FBAR). Will this continue?
  • Federal Tax Crimes (http://federaltaxcrimes.blogspot.com/): A look at the beneficial ownership information reporting requirements that are part of the Corporate Transparency Act.
  • Tax Foundation (https://taxfoundation.org/blog): Three little letters that may mean a lot: FTT.

Competition Is Good

  • The Income Tax School (http://www.theincometaxschool.com/blog/): Time to set the goals for your practice in this new year.
  • TaxProf Blog (http://taxprof.typepad.com/taxprof_blog/): The Theodore Tannenwald Jr. Foundation for Excellence in Tax Scholarship and American College of Tax Counsel are sponsoring the 2021 Tannenwald Tax Writing Competition.
  • National Association of Tax Professionals (https://blog.natptax.com/): This week’s “You Make the Call” looks at an accrual basis S corporation that purchased a $50,000 machine on Dec. 11, 2020. Due to pandemic delays, the expected ship date is Jan. 19, 2021. Can the S corp take a depreciation deduction for the machine in 2020?

And so is change

Jeff Stimpson
Freelance writer
