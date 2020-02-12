In the blogs: Overly hopeful

The new budget; the SALT myth; NATP; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers.

Overly hopeful



Don’t Mess with Taxes (http://dontmesswithtaxes.typepad.com/): The annual presidential wish list (a.k.a. the administration’s FY budget) is public. Bottom line, and it's a big one, is the FY 2021 proposals top out at $4.8 trillion. Much of it won’t pass muster or the House, of course, but it still resembles “a kid’s overly hopeful letter to Santa Claus.” One point: More money for the tax man.

(https://www.thesagenext.com/blog): A timely look at apps to boost your productivity. Solutions For CPA Firm Leaders (http://ritakeller.com/blog/): Does your firm give employees certain goals to hit? Sometimes this makes sense, sometimes not. Goals pushed down from on high tend to land with a thud. Goals should have meaning for the individual and be created by that individual for themselves.

What they don’t know



Wolters Kluwer (http://news.cchgroup.com/): A look at the new e-filing requirements for exempt organizations (“If you filed on paper expect a letter…”).

Unintended consequences



Tax Girl (https://www.forbes.com/sites/kellyphillipserb/): A new study suggests that raising taxes on e-cigarettes could encourage traditional smoking.

(https://www.forbes.com/sites/kellyphillipserb/): A new study suggests that raising taxes on e-cigarettes could encourage traditional smoking. Bloomberg Tax (https://pro.bloombergtax.com/news-insights/): A landmark tax case watched by Google, Apple, Facebook and other tech giants concerning assets shifted overseas has reached the Supreme Court: Intel-owned Altera Corp. is appealing its loss in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit over the validity of IRS regs that force companies to include stock-option compensation among the assets valued for U.S. tax purposes when multinationals shift their intangible assets abroad.

(https://pro.bloombergtax.com/news-insights/): A landmark tax case watched by Google, Apple, Facebook and other tech giants concerning assets shifted overseas has reached the Supreme Court: Intel-owned Altera Corp. is appealing its loss in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit over the validity of IRS regs that force companies to include stock-option compensation among the assets valued for U.S. tax purposes when multinationals shift their intangible assets abroad. Tax Vox (https://www.taxpolicycenter.org/taxvox): So is the SALT cap driving away residents of high-tax states? Despite some recent claims that it has, available info still just points to “maybe.”

