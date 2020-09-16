In the blogs: Useful results

Crypto help wanted; PPP and R&D; SEO tips; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers.

Useful results



(https://www.taxpolicycenter.org/taxvox): Everything old is new again: The newly published results of an extensive survey of public views on taxes find deep partisan divisions and a widespread lack of understanding about taxes. The survey also shows that people’s perceptions of how government spends revenue may have a powerful effect on their views of the Tax Code. Federal Tax Crimes (http://federaltaxcrimes.blogspot.com/): How a pair of New Jersey big wheels got into trouble with the IRS over luxury cars.

(https://www.forbes.com/sites/kellyphillipserb/): Calling all code crackers: The IRS is now offering cash to anyone who can “reliably produce useful results on a variety of real-world CI cryptocurrency investigations involving Monero and/or Lightning.” Procedurally Taxing (https://procedurallytaxing.com): The recent Pansier v United States addressed whether a taxpayer’s death extinguishes claims for improper collection and failure to release a lien.

Making the best of it



Taxjar (http://blog.taxjar.com/): How businesses can prepare for the inevitable future attack by states in which COVID has wrecked tax revenues.

(https://www.sikich.com/insights/): Long before CARES came the R&D Credit, and there could be an opportunity for businesses that obtained a PPP loan and also expect to claim the R&D Credit this year. Turbotax (https://blog.turbotax.intuit.com): What to remind them about taxes and unemployment.

(https://blog.turbotax.intuit.com): What to remind them about taxes and unemployment. Don’t Mess with Taxes (http://dontmesswithtaxes.typepad.com/): The IRS recently announced digital options for 10 forms that previously had to be signed in ink. Even more recently the agency added another six. Note: All 16 forms still can’t be e-filed.

Land of Lincoln



(https://pro.bloombergtax.com/news-insights/): Some of the ultra-wealthy in Illinois are using their personal millions to try to influence voters as the state considers swapping its flat income tax for a graduated system. Just two billionaires are responsible for 95 percent of the campaign contributions to the political committees set up to fight over the flat tax, according to cited records. Luckily, we guess, they’re on different sides. Taxable Talk (http://www.taxabletalk.com/): The long long long and winding road for Illinois taxpayers who want to appeal.

Moving ahead

