10 year-end tax planning tips as 2020 approaches

Make opportunity zone investments before year-end

Opportunity zones were created to encourage investment in specific geographic areas by offering generous tax incentives. If your clients have sold or are considering selling assets this year that would generate large capital gains, keep in mind that the gain can be deferred if they invest an equal amount in an opportunity zone fund within 180 days of the sale. If they hold the investment for 10 years, they won’t recognize any gain on the new investment itself. They still have to recognize the original gain they have deferred by Dec. 31, 2026, at the latest, but if they make their investment by the end of the year, an extra 5 percent will be forgiven.



They can get up to 10 percent of the deferred gain forgiven entirely if they hold the investment for five years or 15 percent if they hold it for seven years, meaning 2019 presents the last opportunity to qualify for the extra 5 percent step up in basis. There are over 8,000 opportunity zones throughout the U.S. in areas ripe for investment, and numerous funds are soliciting investors.