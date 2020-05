5. Leverage your team and partners

The trajectory of your role as the owner will constantly move you away from the paid services of the practice and closer to the vision and leadership needed by a growing team and client base.Significant growth is accomplished through team effort. You won’t be able to do it all by yourself. Leveraging your team and partners begins with you letting go of your practice, letting go of your ideals of how it should operate, and daring to embrace someone else’s ideas.When you bring in a new partner, you both will have to find a balanced position where leadership responsibilities are shared following interests and strengths. For example, one can act as the “visionary,” and would maintain the vision, brand, future, and team care. The other would then act as the “integrator,” to vet this vision. They see to it that the vision is accomplished and care for the services and team as it is being done. Leadership roles can also temporarily switch.Likewise, you can and probably should leverage your team. We already covered this in a previous article . You have two possibilities for your team structure: a general model or the concierge model. We encourage you to read this other article if you have not done so yet.To summarize: With a general tax services model, the more team members you hire, the more clients you will help. Your aim is to create an efficient system. A concierge services model will provide a more personalized service with more value, but your client base will be smaller. Team structures can greatly vary across practices and you need to build one that fits your unique growth needs.We have provided you with numerous pieces of advice that should be helpful to build, manage and grow your virtual accounting practice. They can nicely frame your entrepreneurial instinct and creativity to empower you to develop your business in a healthy and sustainable way.