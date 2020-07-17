6 productivity hacks for the remote CPA

As the brick-and-mortar economy flirts with reopening, knowledge workers trudge along at home, juggling paid work with unpaid hours as youth summer camp directors. CPAs have no need to return to crowded offices, especially not in states where COVID-19 is having a second wind. Even if CPAs could resume the 9-to-5 ritual, their clients (or colleagues, for those in-house) may not be eager to meet in person. Accounting will remain “remote-flexible” for the foreseeable future.

For some CPAs, that’s fine. Maybe they’ve even thrived at home. For others, the transition to a remote career has been rough. They have lost countless hours to inane email chains and software platforms that promise deliverance but deliver hours of troubleshooting and disappointment. Maybe they’ve hit the wall.

Now that quarterly taxes have passed, this is a good moment to take stock. Whether you’re in-house or out, how can you make the next quarter more productive?