Leading in a work-from-home environment

American workers are starting to get into the groove of working from home. Even in states where social distancing restrictions are loosening, many companies, especially those that don’t need to interact with their customers in person, are opting to move to a remote working environment for the foreseeable future. Twitter and Square went so far as to announce that their employees can work from home forever. Accounting firms are the exact types of businesses for whom a complete transition to work-from-home operations is possible. However, just because the switch is possible doesn’t mean that it’s easy or desirable. Creating and maintaining a thriving team remotely is a new kind of leadership challenge, one which everyone is dealing with right now.