7. Twitter employees will be allowed to work from home ‘forever’

Twitter announced that they will permit their employees to work remotely “forever.” The company was one of the pioneers in allowing their employees to work from home when the COVID-19 outbreak first began. While employees who wish to work in the office will still be able to, they will need to wait until restrictions are officially lifted. Individuals who want to work from home instead will now be able to do so for as often and as long as they’d like as long as their role and circumstances allow it. (Source: The Guardian Kind of surprised that tech companies like Twitter haven’t been doing this for a while. We all know that cloud technologies are good enough to enable employees to work productivity from home. My expectation is that a lot of companies — including many small businesses — will be expanding their work-from-home policies. And then after a few years, scaling them back when they realize that face-to-face interactions is what really makes an innovative company grow. But, we’ll see.