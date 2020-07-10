NEW JERSEY

Bud Jones was named managing partner at Nisivoccia, Mt. Arlington, succeeding Timothy Mehaffey to become the fourth MP as the firm celebrates its 50th anniversary. Jones joined Nisivoccia in July 1981 as a member of the government team.



Financial Executives International, Morristown, elected new executive officers and members to the board of directors: Andreas Rothe as national board chair; Kevin McBride, principal accounting officer and corporate controller of Intel Corp., as vice chair; Bret Lawson to continue serving as treasurer; Alice Jolla, corporate controller of Microsoft, as secretary; and Ellen Boyer as immediate past chair. Serving on FEI’s board of directors are: Michael Bryant, Nicole Phelan, Frank Cesario, Jay Peterson, Heather Cole, Caroline Sullivan, Paul Hensley, James Walbom, Shawn Husband, John White, Mark Hoeltzel and Jason Yager.

