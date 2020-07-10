CALIFORNIA
Sasha Baluka was promoted to partner at Bessolo Haworth, Sherman Oaks.
CONNECTICUT
ILLINOIS
MARYLAND
KatzAbosch, Baltimore, released a medical community COVID-19 survey to examine how medical practices are responding to the crisis by asking medical clients and contacts to participate in the peer survey.
MICHIGAN
Joshua Legant was hired as an intern at Lewis & Knopf CPA, Flint.
Melissa Reeves was hired as a bookkeeper at Cole Gavlas, Kalamazoo.
MISSOURI
NEW JERSEY
Bud Jones was named managing partner at Nisivoccia, Mt. Arlington, succeeding Timothy Mehaffey to become the fourth MP as the firm celebrates its 50th anniversary. Jones joined Nisivoccia in July 1981 as a member of the government team.
Financial Executives International, Morristown, elected new executive officers and members to the board of directors: Andreas Rothe as national board chair; Kevin McBride, principal accounting officer and corporate controller of Intel Corp., as vice chair; Bret Lawson to continue serving as treasurer; Alice Jolla, corporate controller of Microsoft, as secretary; and Ellen Boyer as immediate past chair. Serving on FEI’s board of directors are: Michael Bryant, Nicole Phelan, Frank Cesario, Jay Peterson, Heather Cole, Caroline Sullivan, Paul Hensley, James Walbom, Shawn Husband, John White, Mark Hoeltzel and Jason Yager.
NEW YORK
The New York State Society of CPAs announced the winners of its inaugural 40 Under 40 Awards. (Read the full story.)
Philip Marciano, former senior manager in the professional standards group at Marks Paneth, New York, was promoted to director in the nonprofit, government & health care group. In other firm news, Abe Schlisselfeld, partner-in-charge of the real estate group, was selected as one of the Top 25 Opportunity Zone Influencers in the tax Specialist category by Opportunity Zone magazine, based on an evaluation of his vision, influence and industry experience.
James Aronoff was hired as managing principal in the forensic accounting, litigation support and valuation services practice at Friedman, New York.
Amy Joyce was hired as a partner on the trust & estate services team at Grassi, Jericho.
NORTH CAROLINA
NORTH DAKOTA
Eide Bailly, Fargo, elected to its board of directors: Brian Callahan to chairman of the board to serve for one year; Ben Ellingson to vice chair of the board for a one-year term; and Derrick Larson and Shilo Gorospe as board members for three-year terms.
TENNESSEE
Reynolds, Bone & Griesbeck, Memphis hired as interns to the audit team: Abby Eubank, Alexis Lowe, Nicholas Morris and Janae Westbrook.
TEXAS
UNITED KINGDOM
The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, London, and PrimeGlobal signed an agreement to work together on several projects. (Read the full story.)
Tim Morris was appointed worldwide CEO of BKR International, effective Jan. 1, 2021, assuming responsibilities from Howard Rosen, retiring at the end of 2020.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
IRS Criminal Investigation Chief Don Fort announced his retirement, effective Sept. 30, 2020, after serving in the position since June 2017. A replacement for Fort has not yet been named.
YEMEN
BH Auditing joined MGI Worldwide with CPAAI as a member firm of the global accountancy network.