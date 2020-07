NEW YORK

Nicholas Bennett (pictured) was promoted to partner in audit services at Crowe, New York.The New York State Society of CPAs announced the winners of its inaugural 40 Under 40 Awards. (Read the full story .)Philip Marciano, former senior manager in the professional standards group at Marks Paneth, New York, was promoted to director in the nonprofit, government & health care group. In other firm news, Abe Schlisselfeld, partner-in-charge of the real estate group, was selected as one of the Top 25 Opportunity Zone Influencers in the tax Specialist category bymagazine, based on an evaluation of his vision, influence and industry experience.James Aronoff was hired as managing principal in the forensic accounting, litigation support and valuation services practice at Friedman, New York.Amy Joyce was hired as a partner on the trust & estate services team at Grassi, Jericho.