CALIFORNIA

(pictured) was named the new president of the. Freed is a professor of clinical accounting at the Leventhal School of Accounting at University of Southern California and is a member of the Accounting Education Committee (former co-chair) and Public Service Award Selection Committee.was named leader of the financial services industry practice at, San Francisco, succeeding Kenny Smith, who retired from the firm after 27 years. She becomes the first woman to hold the role.moved to the firm’s permanent office in San Diego, at 4370 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 320., a partner in the firm’s energy compliance services group in San Diego, will be building the practice on the West Coast., Santa Monica, promoted several staff members:to tax principal;to tax senior manager;to audit & accounting senior manager;to tax manager;to tax senior; andandto audit & accounting seniors., Long Beach, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by theand Best Companies Group.