BURKINA FASO
CFA Afrique, Ouagadougou, entered a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to become a member firm of the international association.
CALIFORNIA
Monica O’Reilly was named leader of the financial services industry practice at Deloitte, San Francisco, succeeding Kenny Smith, who retired from the firm after 27 years. She becomes the first woman to hold the role.
Weaver moved to the firm’s permanent office in San Diego, at 4370 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 320. Ashley Player, a partner in the firm’s energy compliance services group in San Diego, will be building the practice on the West Coast.
Gumbiner Savett, Santa Monica, promoted several staff members: Tara Wilson to tax principal; Vivian Cha to tax senior manager; Kimberlie Shiao to audit & accounting senior manager; Suresh Narayanamoorthy to tax manager; Kathryn Hoppers to tax senior; and Yvette Zhu and Megan Jiang to audit & accounting seniors.
Windes, Long Beach, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group.
CHILE
Chirgwin Peñafiel and SPASA Consulting, both based in Santiago, entered collaboration agreements with Andersen Global to become member firms of the international association.
CONNECTICUT
Blumshapiro, West Hartford, donated a total of $24,000 to nonprofit organizations operating in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Through the Blumshapiro Foundation, the firm donated $8,000 each to Foodshare, Inc., the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and the Greater Boston Food Bank.
INDIA
MHA & Associates, Hyderabad, joined PrimeGlobal as a member firm of the international association.
KENTUCKY
Dean Dorton, Lexington, announced that it now offers peer review services for public accounting firms.
MAINE
Baker Newman Noyes, Portland promoted Jaclyn Soderlind to senior manager and Joseph Begin to manager in the tax practice, and Matthew Fernandez to senior manager and Justin St. John to manager in the assurance practice.
MASSACHUSETTS
The Massachusetts Society of CPAs announced the seven recipients of its 2020 Women to Watch Awards. (Read the full story.)
Sophie Wang was promoted to manager in the assurance practice in the Boston office, and Jiten Kariya was promoted to manager in the tax practice of the Woburn office, at Baker Newman Noyes.
MINNESOTA
NEVADA
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Jennifer Fontaine was promoted to office admin manager in the operations department, and Marissa Mamet to manager in the tax practice, at Baker Newman Noyes, Manchester.
NEW JERSEY
Mark Shilling was named banking and capital markets sector leader at Deloitte, Parsippany, succeeding Scott Baret, who will be shifting into a strategic client-focused role.
NEW YORK
Dermody, Burke & Brown, Syracuse, launched its custom accounting solutions service line to deliver outsourced accounting support to clients.
Michael Williams was hired as a partner in the entertainment and entrepreneurial services group at Prager Metis CPAs, New York.
PENNSYLVANIA
James Lange, president of Lange Financial Group, released a new book, “The IRA and Retirement Plan Owner's Guide to Beating the New Death Tax: 6 Proven Strategies to Protect Your Family from the SECURE Act.”
Ashley Hershey, a manager at Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz, Harrisburg, was named one of Central Penn Business Journal’s 2020 Forty Under 40.
TEXAS
Marine Liedtke was hired as an audit senior manager at Whitley Penn, Plano. In other firm news, Whitley Penn was listed in the Dallas Business Journal’s Middle Market 50 list, honoring the fastest-growing private and public companies that are based in Dallas-Fort Worth and have an annual revenue between $10 million and $1 billion.
UNITED KINGDOM
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Scott A. Thompson was named associate regional director for enforcement in the Philadelphia regional office of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thompson succeeds Kelly Gibson, who became regional director of the SEC’s Philadelphia office in February 2020.
James Lee was selected to become the new chief of Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation on Oct. 1. (Read the full story). In other IRS news, Tamera Ripperda announced her plan to retire as commissioner of the Tax Exempt and Government Entities Division on Sept. 30, 2020. (Read the full story.)
WISCONSIN
Vrakas CPAs and Advisors, Brookfield, was named a Top Workplace of Southeastern Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.