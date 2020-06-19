CALIFORNIA
Jon Shoemaker, a shareholder at Gumbiner Savett, Santa Monica, was named a leader of the firm’s audit & accounting department.
Lutz, Omaha, joined PrimeGlobal as a member firm of the international association.
CANADA
Mindbridge, Ottawa, was selected one of the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers, early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are considered poised to have a significant impact on business and society.
FLORIDA
Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund, Tampa, was presented with its first Marketing Achievement Award by the Association for Accounting Marketing, the AAM to Serve award, in recognition of the firm’s “Road to 1,944 Service Hours” campaign in 2019, which challenged the firm’s 150 employees to contribute 1,944 hours of service to charities, nonprofits and organizations in celebration of the firm’s 75th anniversary.
ILLINOIS
KANSAS
KENTUCKY
Dean Dorton, Lexington, announced it is now offering Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness services. In other firm news, Dean Dorton will be launching a new podcast, “Unhinged,” hosted by Justin Hubbard, director of accounting and financial outsourcing. The first two episodes of the show, which discuss if food delivery services for your business finances exist, will be released June 24, with new episodes then released every two weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS
KLR, Boston, announced that executive search and coaching firm Next Exec has merged into the firm’s executive search group. (Read the full story.)
MICHIGAN
Sharon Reeder was hired as a bookkeeper at Cole Gavlas, Kalamazoo.
MINNESOTA
BerganKDV, Bloomington, was presented with an Association for Accounting Marketing 2020 Marketing Achievement Award for the firm’s “Here’s to the Doers” digital advertising campaign.
MISSOURI
NEW JERSEY
The New Jersey Society of CPAs, Roseland, announced the winners of its 2020 Ovation Awards, recognizing the achievements of members advancing the profession in the state. (Read the full story.)
NEW YORK
NORTH CAROLINA
TEXAS
Daniel Brezik was hired as an audit manager in the Fort Worth office of Whitley Penn.
Mazars USA announced the opening of a new office in Dallas, its first entry into the Texas market. Brad Leffler will lead the office, which is located at 100 Crescent Court, Suite 250.
UTAH
Baria Jaroudi, senior manager at Briggs & Veselka, Salt Lake City, was named a member of the Valuation Credentialing Board of the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts, which oversees certification criteria related to NACVA’s Certified Valuation Analyst designation.