CALIFORNIA
Jon Shoemaker, a shareholder at Gumbiner Savett, Santa Monica, was named a leader of the firm’s audit & accounting department.

Lutz, Omaha, joined PrimeGlobal as a member firm of the international association.
CANADA
Mindbridge, Ottawa, was selected one of the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers, early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are considered poised to have a significant impact on business and society.
FLORIDA
Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund, Tampa, was presented with its first Marketing Achievement Award by the Association for Accounting Marketing, the AAM to Serve award, in recognition of the firm’s “Road to 1,944 Service Hours” campaign in 2019, which challenged the firm’s 150 employees to contribute 1,944 hours of service to charities, nonprofits and organizations in celebration of the firm’s 75th anniversary.
ILLINOIS
Grant Thornton, Chicago, entered an alliance with OneStream software to give clients access to the OneStream XF platform, a CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality.
KANSAS
Madison Farr, a summer associate at Lewis, Hooper & Dick, Garden City, who plans to return full-time in the fall of 2021, won the Sibberson Award from Washburn University, given to the top-ranking members of the senior class in the Washburn University College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Applied Studies, the School of Nursing and the School of Business, where Farr is a student and currently pursuing a Master of Accountancy.
KENTUCKY
Dean Dorton, Lexington, announced it is now offering Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness services. In other firm news, Dean Dorton will be launching a new podcast, “Unhinged,” hosted by Justin Hubbard, director of accounting and financial outsourcing. The first two episodes of the show, which discuss if food delivery services for your business finances exist, will be released June 24, with new episodes then released every two weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS
KLR, Boston, announced that executive search and coaching firm Next Exec has merged into the firm’s executive search group. (Read the full story.)
MICHIGAN
Sharon Reeder was hired as a bookkeeper at Cole Gavlas, Kalamazoo.
MINNESOTA
CliftonLarsonAllen, Minneapolis, announced that registration is open for its virtual 2020 Summer Experience Program, which offers students, parents and faculty an opportunity to learn about careers at CLA. The free online event will be hosted June 24 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CST, and registration is available through June 22 here. (Read the full story.) In other firm news, Doreen Shute, managing principal of the federal government team, was appointed national treasurer-elect designate for the Association of Government Accountants by the association’s national governing board.

BerganKDV, Bloomington, was presented with an Association for Accounting Marketing 2020 Marketing Achievement Award for the firm’s “Here’s to the Doers” digital advertising campaign.
MISSOURI
KPM CPAs, Springfield, announced three promotions: Michael Nelson (pictured) to supervisor, and Maria Martin and Julie Tulla to seniors.
NEW JERSEY
The New Jersey Society of CPAs, Roseland, announced the winners of its 2020 Ovation Awards, recognizing the achievements of members advancing the profession in the state. (Read the full story.)
NEW YORK
Robert Tobey, a partner in the tax services practice at Grassi, New York, was appointed to the American Institute of CPAs’ Tax Policy and Advocacy Committee, serving on the committee’s individual tax technical resource panel.
NORTH CAROLINA
Mark Miller was hired as a principal in the private equity practice at Dixon Hughes Goodman, Charlotte.
TEXAS
Daniel Brezik was hired as an audit manager in the Fort Worth office of Whitley Penn.

Mazars USA announced the opening of a new office in Dallas, its first entry into the Texas market. Brad Leffler will lead the office, which is located at 100 Crescent Court, Suite 250.
UTAH
Baria Jaroudi, senior manager at Briggs & Veselka, Salt Lake City, was named a member of the Valuation Credentialing Board of the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts, which oversees certification criteria related to NACVA’s Certified Valuation Analyst designation.

Danielle Lee
