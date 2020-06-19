KANSAS

Madison Farr, a summer associate at Lewis, Hooper & Dick, Garden City, who plans to return full-time in the fall of 2021, won the Sibberson Award from Washburn University, given to the top-ranking members of the senior class in the Washburn University College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Applied Studies, the School of Nursing and the School of Business, where Farr is a student and currently pursuing a Master of Accountancy.