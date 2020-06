MINNESOTA

CliftonLarsonAllen, Minneapolis, announced that registration is open for its virtual 2020 Summer Experience Program, which offers students, parents and faculty an opportunity to learn about careers at CLA. The free online event will be hosted June 24 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CST, and registration is available through June 22 here . (Read the full story .) In other firm news, Doreen Shute, managing principal of the federal government team, was appointed national treasurer-elect designate for the Association of Government Accountants by the association’s national governing board.BerganKDV, Bloomington, was presented with an Association for Accounting Marketing 2020 Marketing Achievement Award for the firm’s “Here’s to the Doers” digital advertising campaign.