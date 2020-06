NEW JERSEY: Prager Metis adds Keephart

Prager Metis, a Top 100 Firm based in New York, has combined with William J. Keephart CPA, PA, a firm in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.The Keephart team will continue to operate remotely at this time but will eventually work out of Prager Metis’s office in Cranbury, New Jersey.Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Prager Metis ranked 39th on’s 2020 list of the Top 100 Firms, with $133.92 million in annual revenue. Prager Metis has 110 partners and over 500 staff members.Keephart’s firm is relatively small in comparison, but the employee number was unavailable. The firm specializes in serving small to medium-sized businesses and individuals.“We welcome their addition,” said Prager Metis national managing partner Lori Roth in a statement Thursday. “Their entrepreneurial culture and dedication to exceptional client service mirrors our own. We are excited that this merger enables us to continue to provide excellent, personalized service to the diverse businesses and individuals throughout New Jersey.”In January, Prager Metis expanded its presence in the Empire State by adding three downstate offices of D’Arcangelo & Co. LLP and announced a merger with Shine & Co. in New York City. Prager Metis did several mergers last year, including in November with M Moskowitz , a firm in River Edge, New Jersey. In October, Prager Metis added LFL Veritas in Teaneck, New Jersey. In July, it expanded to Washington, D.C., by merging in Frank & Co. PC , and earlier in the year it extended its footprint in both Florida and New Jersey by adding Beck, Villata & Co.