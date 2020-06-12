MASSACHUSETTS: KLR merges in Next Exec

Details: KLR Executive Search Group, part of KLR, a Top 100 Firm based in Providence, Rhode Island, has merged with Next Exec, an executive search and coaching firm in Salem, Massachusetts, expanding KLR’s health care practice.



The deal gives KLR entry into the senior living industry, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Joining KLR will be Next Exec partners Murray Lee and Karen Bradford, who both have extensive experience in the health care and retail industries. They will work alongside KLR’s existing team who do executive recruiting for financial, health care, retail, accounting and technology companies.



“To provide exceptional care, providers must select and prioritize the next generation of leadership, said KLR executive search group partner Ed Blum in a statement Friday. “The experience that Murray and Karen bring to the healthcare industry, along with their years of dedication, will enhance our depth of resources in the New England marketplace”.



Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. KLR ranked 85th on Accounting Today’s 2020 list of the Top 100 Firms, with $52.2 million in annual revenue, over 30 partners and more than 250 employees.



“I’m excited to join the exceptional team at KLR and expand the footprint of this leading executive search firm to better serve the health care and retail businesses in New England,” said Lee in a statement.



“KLR has an outstanding reputation in the market by their record of consistently delivering successful candidates for their clients," said Bradford in a statement. "There’s a natural fit between our experience and KLR’s deep experience in providing businesses with excellent C-suite talent.”

