PENNSYLVANIA

Herbein + Co., Reading, launched the Herbein Helpers program, a new initiative to recognize immediate family members making a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each Herbein Helper will be asked to nominate an organization currently engaged in COVID-19 response efforts and the firm will donate a minimum of $1,500 to the nominated organization. Additionally, Spring House, Pennsylvania, partner Tom Masoero has pledged to donate up to $1,000 — one dollar for every mile a local team member walks/runs/bikes right now – and the funds will be directed to a local food bank. And Herbein subsidiary Financial Outsourcing Solutions’ Partners Debbi Fetter and Tom Strause supplied matching funds for a drive that will collectively donate $3,000 ($1,000 each to the Second Harvest Food Bank – Lehigh Valley; Central Pennsylvania Food Bank; and Helping Harvest Food Bank – Berks/Schuylkill.)