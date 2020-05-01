COLORADO
Inovautus Consulting, in collaboration with the Association for Accounting Marketing, is conducting a survey to learn more about the marketing and growth outlook for the CPA firm profession amid COVID-19. The survey is available here.
CONNECTICUT
Steven Hobbs was appointed vice president and general counsel at the Financial Accounting Foundation, Norwalk.
MINNESOTA
The CPA Consultants’ Alliance, Prior Lake, released its Big Ideas! Podcast series with 16 episodes exploring issues facing the public accounting profession. The podcast can be found on the CPACA website.
MISSOURI
KPM CPAs & Advisors, Springfield, was ranked among the top three largest payroll companies in the area by the Springfield Business Journal, ranking payroll companies in southwest Missouri by annual payroll processed and number of monthly accounts served.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Matthew Landon was hired as a senior manager in the tax practice at Baker Newman Noyes, Portsmouth.
NEW JERSEY
The New Jersey Society of CPAs, Roseland, announced its Scholarship Fund granted more than $380,000 in scholarships to New Jersey high school and college students in April, marking its 60th year of distribution. (Read the full story.)
Lorri Kissell was promoted to vice president of sales and marketing at Strategic Audit Solutions, Iselin.
NEW YORK
Janover, New York, announced its charitable giving committee, the Helping Hands Committee, is fundraising to support the health care workers on the frontlines of COVID-19 at Northwell Health. The firm created a page on Northwell Health’s website for donations with a goal to raise in excess of $5,000.
PENNSYLVANIA
SOUTH CAROLINA
Poe Group Advisors, Charleston, launched a new Accounting Practice Academy, beginning May 4. Brannon Poe, founder of Poe Group Advisors, will be teaching and leading the specialized online course.
TEXAS
Sean Daniel was named chief financial officer at Gotransverse, Austin.
UNITED KINGDOM
Russell Bedford, London, held its first virtual happy hour April 24, connecting more than 70 representatives of the global network’s member firms to discuss their experiences and challenges in lockdown, with some joining with their children and members of their family.
VIRGINIA
The Virginia Society of CPAs, Richmond, announced the winners of the 2020 VSCPA Distinguished CPA Awards in four categories. The Outstanding Member Award went to Mike Gracik Jr. from Keiter, Richmond; the Impact Award to Louise Reed at Afloat, Richmond; and the Ruth Coles Harris Advancing Diversity & Inclusion Award to Patricia Drolet, Councilor Buchanan Mitchell CPAs in Bethesda, Maryland. And the VSCPA Top 5 Under 35 Award, recognizing CPA leaders under the age of 35 that have notable professional achievements, went to: William Barber Jr., Foundation Companies, LLC, Fredericksburg; Brian Benson, Ernst & Young, Richmond; John Reynolds, Block.one LLC, Blacksburg; Lauren Sipple, KPMG, Washington, D.C.; and John Waters, Wall, Einhorn & Chernitzer, P.C., Norfolk.
WISCONSIN