63 of the biggest cities don’t have enough money to pay their bills

The majority of the U.S.’s 75 most populous cities lack enough funds to pay their bills, but the remaining 12 have budget surpluses, according to a new report.

The 2020 Financial State of the Cities report , from Truth in Accounting, a think tank that analyzes government financial reporting, examined the fiscal health of the 75 largest municipalities in the U.S.. The data comes from the fiscal year 2018 audited Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports on file in city halls across the country.

The report found that 12 of the largest cities have more assets than obligations, a key indicator of long-term financial health. The remaining 63 cities carried varying levels of debt, many of them in the billions of dollars.

New York City claimed the prize for worst municipal finances in the country for the third consecutive year. Every New York City taxpayer would have to pay $63,100 in order for the Big Apple to pay off all its bills. Chicago (which ranked second-worst in the nation) would need each taxpayer to pay $37,100. The average taxpayer burden across all 75 cities in the report is $7,040.

At the other end of the scale was Irvine, California, which has the best city finances in the U.S. with a $380.4 million surplus. Divided by the number of Irvine taxpayers, each Irvine taxpayer’s share would be $4,100.

“We have good news this year,” said Truth in Accounting CEO Sheila Weinberg in a statement. “The cities are finally reporting all of their liabilities on their balance sheets, including those related to retiree health care benefits. The bad news is for every $1 of promised retiree health care benefits, the 75 cities have only set aside 13 cents to fund these promises.”

The full 75-city ranking is below:

1. Irvine taxpayer surplus: $4,100

2. Washington, D.C. taxpayer surplus: $3,500

3. Charlotte taxpayer surplus: $3,400

4. Fresno taxpayer surplus: $3,200

5. Plano taxpayer surplus: $2,800

6. Stockton taxpayer surplus: $2,600

7. Lincoln taxpayer surplus: $2,500

8. Aurora taxpayer surplus: $2,200

9. Arlington taxpayer surplus: $2,100

10. Tampa taxpayer surplus: $1,700

11. Raleigh taxpayer surplus: $1,400

12. Tulsa taxpayer surplus: $100

13. Corpus Christi taxpayer burden: $300

14. Oklahoma City taxpayer burden: $400

15. Long Beach taxpayer burden: $500

16. Greensboro taxpayer burden: $700

17. San Antonio taxpayer burden: $1,100

18. Wichita taxpayer burden: $1,200

19. Louisville taxpayer burden: $1,300

20. Bakersfield taxpayer burden: $1,600

21. Fort Wayne taxpayer burden: $1,700

22. Minneapolis taxpayer burden: $1,900

23. Henderson taxpayer burden: $1,900

24. Las Vegas taxpayer burden: $2,100

25. Virginia Beach taxpayer burden: $2,100

26. Colorado Springs taxpayer burden: $2,300

27. Chula Vista taxpayer burden: $2,300

28. Orlando taxpayer burden: $2,300

29. Saint Paul taxpayer burden: $2,300

30. Riverside taxpayer burden: $3,300

31. Austin taxpayer burden: $3,300

32. Indianapolis taxpayer burden: $3,500

33. Memphis taxpayer burden: $3,700

34. El Paso taxpayer burden: $3,900

35. Los Angeles taxpayer burden: $4,000

36. Toledo taxpayer burden: $4,100

37. San Diego taxpayer burden: $4,500

38. Sacramento taxpayer burden: $4,600

39. Columbus taxpayer burden: $4,800

40. Cleveland taxpayer burden: $5,100

41. Detroit taxpayer burden: $5,100

42. Mesa taxpayer burden: $5,300

43. Santa Ana taxpayer burden: $5,400

44. Seattle taxpayer burden: $5,400

45. Phoenix taxpayer burden: $5,500

46. Albuquerque taxpayer burden: $5,800

47. Anaheim taxpayer burden: $6,200

48. Denver taxpayer burden: $6,500

49. Omaha taxpayer burden: $7,100

50. Anchorage taxpayer burden: $7,800

51. Tucson taxpayer burden: $8,100

52. Jacksonville taxpayer burden: $8,500

53. Lexington taxpayer burden: $9,100

54. Dallas taxpayer burden: $9,400

55. San Jose taxpayer burden: $9,400

56. Kansas City, Missouri taxpayer burden: $9,800

57. Atlanta taxpayer burden: $9,900

58. Boston taxpayer burden: $10,200

59. Miami taxpayer burden: $10,600

60. Houston taxpayer burden: $11,600

61. Fort Worth taxpayer burden: $12,300

62. Milwaukee taxpayer burden: $12,800

63. St. Louis taxpayer burden: $14,500

64. Pittsburgh taxpayer burden: $15,600

65. Cincinnati taxpayer burden: $15,600

66. Baltimore taxpayer burden: $16,000

67. San Francisco taxpayer burden: $17,000

68. Nashville taxpayer burden: $18,400

69. Portland taxpayer burden: $18,400

70. Oakland taxpayer burden: $18,600

71. New Orleans taxpayer burden: $18,800

72. Philadelphia taxpayer burden: $25,500

73. Honolulu taxpayer burden: $26,400

74. Chicago taxpayer burden: $37,100

75. New York City taxpayer burden: $63,100