Acumatica introduces new payroll module and more at annual summit

Acumatica began its annual user Cloud ERP Summit in Las Vegas this year with new product announcements, as well as the news of a new strategic alliance with firm network BDO.



Payroll

As part of Acumatica 2020 R1 (what the company dubs its latest software version), Acumatica is releasing a new payroll module and offering a special for members of the Construction Financial Management Association. The native module allows controllers or accountants to run in-house payroll and advanced features, including functionality for salaried and hourly workers, integrated taxes and tax forms, deductions and benefits, certified wages, union wages, timecard integration with overtime rules and flexible payroll periods.

Acumatica Manufacturing Edition has also been updated, enabled by the recent acquisition of JAAS Systems, a complete solution for make-to-stock, make-to-order, engineer-to-order, project centric, job shop, batch and repetitive manufacturing companies.

Integrations

A new integration with Smartsheet will allow business and firm users to access the end-to-end work execution program from within Acumatica. Also new is an integration with BigCommerce, an SaaS e-commerce platform, and an integration with Adobe, now live, which allows users to work with Adobe documents within Acumatica. These apps are available through the Acumatica Marketplace.

BDO alliance