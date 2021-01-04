BKD premieres film noir tax parody

BKD CPAs & Advisors premiered a film noir-style parody called “The Missing Deduction,” a 30-minute video featuring plenty of esoteric tax jokes.

The black-and-white short revolves around a private detective named Taxation Simple, a.k.a. Tax, who investigates the case of a missing person, Quincy B. I. Donaldson, a.k.a. QBID (which also happens to be the abbreviation for the qualified business income deduction).

The video features references to several provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. It aims to give business owners, advisors, students, attorneys, CPAs and those in the academic world an entertaining look at some of those provisions, but viewers don’t need a tax background to enjoy the film.

The production, led by BKD’s Aaron Phares and Garret Layman, occurred in Springfield, Missouri. Much of the video was shot at Springfield’s historic Holland Buildin g and includes a vintage car supplied by the Route 66 Car Museum in Springfield.

The film can be viewed on BKD’s website at https://www.bkd.com/missing-deduction .