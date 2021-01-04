© 2021 Arizent. All rights reserved.
BKD premieres film noir tax parody

By Michael Cohn January 04, 2021, 2:31 p.m. EST 1 Min Read
BKD CPAs & Advisors premiered a film noir-style parody called “The Missing Deduction,” a 30-minute video featuring plenty of esoteric tax jokes.

The black-and-white short revolves around a private detective named Taxation Simple, a.k.a. Tax, who investigates the case of a missing person, Quincy B. I. Donaldson, a.k.a. QBID (which also happens to be the abbreviation for the qualified business income deduction).

The video features references to several provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. It aims to give business owners, advisors, students, attorneys, CPAs and those in the academic world an entertaining look at some of those provisions, but viewers don’t need a tax background to enjoy the film.
The production, led by BKD’s Aaron Phares and Garret Layman, occurred in Springfield, Missouri. Much of the video was shot at Springfield’s historic Holland Building and includes a vintage car supplied by the Route 66 Car Museum in Springfield.

The film can be viewed on BKD’s website at https://www.bkd.com/missing-deduction.

A follow-up podcast will debut later this month in which the story will continue. Subscribe here to be notified of the next installment.

