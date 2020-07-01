Continuous CPA Exam testing for U.S. candidates begins

The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy, the American Institute of CPAs and testing administrator Prometric have launched year-round testing of the Uniform CPA Examination, effective July 1, 2020, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The new testing model, previously announced in April, replaces the existing Testing Window model for the CPA Exam, supplying 75 additional testing dates throughout the year. Prometric has stated that 3,465 test events have already been scheduled between Sept. 11 and 30, 2020.

“Continuous testing has been a goal for some time, and it comes in direct response to feedback from CPA Exam candidates and their desire to test more frequently throughout the year," said NASBA executive vice president and COO Colleen Conrad in a statement. "NASBA is proud to work in collaboration with the AICPA, Prometric and the 55 U.S. Boards of Accountancy to continue to ensure the security of the Exam and to implement a successful transition.”

NASBA has created a Continuous Testing Status Map, which tracks states that currently offer continuous testing. CPA Exam candidates are encouraged to refer to the map for the latest updates.

“Increasing candidate convenience is one of our top priorities,” said Michael Decker, AICPA vice president of examinations, in a statement. “The move to continuous testing will give candidates the flexibility to develop a personal testing schedule that works best for them.”

The continuous testing model will see exam scores released on a rolling basis. More information is available on the AICPA's site here.

