Crowe appoints inaugural chief diversity officer

Top 10 Firm Crowe has announced that Chris Mitchell will serve as the firm’s inaugural chief diversity officer.

The new role will entrust Mitchell with an agenda to build a culture of inclusion for the firm. Prior to the announcement, Mitchell has worked with the firm for six years as a consulting principal within its technology, media and telecommunications services group.

“The firm needs to continue building, promoting and sustaining an inclusive work environment where each person feels a sense of belonging and is inspired to bring their best each day,” said Crowe CEO Jim Powers in a statement. “As we continue to dedicate resources to this goal, we felt it was important to appoint someone to lead and be held accountable for the continued progress toward our vision."

Mitchell has also chaired Crowe's Inclusion Excellence Council, which oversees initiatives to understand and address the perspectives of Crowe's people, clients and communities.

“Crowe is already nurturing the values, ethics and culture of diversity, and as we mature as a business, it’s critical to have the resources dedicated to it, as well,” Mitchell said in a statement. “Diversity and inclusion are not only important to the firm, but important to our clients and prospects as well. This offers us an opportunity to grow and recognize the diverse backgrounds at Crowe.”

For more on Crowe's diversity efforts, head to the firm's site here.

