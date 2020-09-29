EisnerAmper releases return-to-office, social distancing app

Top 100 Firm EisnerAmper has released a free new app called the EisnerAmper RTO Platform, designed to help employees returning to work stay safe via social distancing.

Business and firm employees across the U.S. are slowly returning to their offices as stay-at-home mandates ease. But they are finding a "new normal" in the workplace, where workers must remain aware of social distancing guidelines and recommendations, to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

The EisnerAmper RTO Platform offers office capacity management and scheduling capabilities so employees can work in offices in a safe manner. The software was developed by the firm’s in-house technology team, led by chief information officer Amir Segev, for use by its own employees. After reporting a successful launch, the firm is now offering the app at no cost to new and existing clients.



“More than 75 percent of our staff have already downloaded and used the EisnerAmper RTO Platform,” said Amir in a statement. “Our goal is to ensure that our employees feel confident that we’re creating a safe work environment for when they are ready to return to the office.”

Features of the app include:

Capacity management: Existing work space can be reallocated to safely assign maximum capacity for staff and visitors.

Health questionnaire: Employers can designate a set of questions or criteria that employees and guests must answer or meet before being granted a badge to enter a location.

Employee badges: After entry criteria is met, the platform populates an access badge that allows an employee to enter a designated space. Based on the same criteria, visitors can receive an access badge via a web link.

Prerequisite training module: Employers can upload mandatory COVID-19 training for employees prior to office access.

Data and analytics: Creates reports on how employees are using office space.

Contact tracing: Entry logs can let employers reach out to potentially impacted staff.

“Recognizing that ensuring employees a safe return to the office is a critical component of rebuilding our economy, we’re delighted to offer our clients and their employees the EisnerAmper RTO Platform at no cost,” said Charly Weinstein, EisnerAmper CEO, in a statement.