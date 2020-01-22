Most taxpayers confident about tax prep

Taxpayers are feeling good about their tax-filing abilities, according to a new survey, with 89 percent indicating they feel confident they have their withholdings set up correctly and 95 percent saying they're confident that they're taking all the deductions they can.

The survey, by the financial information site FinanceBuzz, found that 55 percent of the respondents believe they pay too much in federal taxes, while 43 percent said it's "just right." Those who identified themselves as a Republican were slightly more likely to feel they pay too much in taxes (57 percent) as opposed to those who identify as Democrats (52 percent).

In addition, 79 percent of the respondents said they prefer to receive a tax refund at tax time.

More than two-thirds (67 percent) of Americans plan to file their tax returns in January or February.

For the full survey results, visit https://financebuzz.com/taxes-survey.

