PrimeGlobal announces strategic partnership with AICPA

PrimeGlobal, an association of independent accounting firms, announced a global strategic partnership Tuesday with the American Institute of CPAs.

The partnership will aim to provide PrimeGlobal member firms with additional resources, tools and thought leadership to help members grow their business opportunities abroad.

"Through this global partnership with AICPA, PrimeGlobal members now have access to a wealth of expertise, relationships and resources," said PrimeGlobal chief executive Stephen Heathcote (pictured) in a statement. "We are very pleased to offer our members such a powerful new resource during a time when firms are facing so many challenges. This partnership will help PrimeGlobal members and their clients engage in global business opportunities now and in the future."

PrimeGlobal is comprised of approximately 300 independent public accounting firms spanning over 90 countries. PrimeGlobal announced another learning and development pact with an accounting association, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, earlier this year.

For more on PrimeGlobal, head to their site here.