Rea to merge in Jones Battles and Dyer Roche

Rea & Associates Inc., a Top 100 Firm based in New Philadelphia, Ohio, said Thursday it plans to merge in two other Ohio firms later this year: Jones Battles Group LLC on June 1 and Dyer Roche & Company Inc. on Nov. 1.

Three employees from Jones Battles, which is based in Concord, Ohio, will join the Rea team in its existing offices in Mentor, Ohio, on or around June 1.

Dyer Roach, based in Wooster, Ohio, has 16 employees who will join Rea Nov. 1. Construction is underway on a new building in Wooster that will house both firms’ local teams. It is expected to be completed in late spring or early summer 2021. Until then, both Rea and Dyer Roche will maintain their own offices in Wooster. Dyer Roche’s Medina team will move into Rea’s Medina office on or around Nov. 1, and its Millersburg team will move into Rea’s Millersburg office around the same time.

“We are excited to add the Jones Battles and Dyer Roach teams to the Rea family,” said Rea & Associates CEO Don McIntosh in a statement Thursday. “These upcoming mergers support Rea’s strategic growth plan and the respective firms’ succession plans. Combining our firms will better position us to provide accounting, auditing, tax and business consulting services throughout Ohio and beyond.”

Financial terms of the two deals were not disclosed. Rea ranked 86th on Accounting Today’s 2020 list of the Top 100 Firms, with $51.96 million in annual revenue. The firm has approximately 58 partners and 315 employees.