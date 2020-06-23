© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Voices

In the blogs: What a relief

By 
Jeff Stimpson
June 23, 2020, 4:54 p.m. EDT
Share
Register now

Notices finally arriving; big breaks for Oprah and Walmart; the snares of working remotely; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers.

What a relief

  • Tax Warrior Chronicles (https://www.taxwarriors.com/blog): Favorite opening of the week: “We are starting to compare the Paycheck Protection Program to extra-innings in the longest baseball game ever recorded. It is now inning 19, two full games have been played, the only fans in the stands are the super-fans (nerdy tax advisors and weary borrowers), and the Treasury just hit a 2-out single with nobody on base.”
  • National Taxpayer Advocate (https://taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov/about/nta-blog): During the shutdown, the IRS generated more than 20 million notices that never saw a mailbox (including ours, as it turns out). As a result, the notices’ deadlines have passed (some by several months) and some of the notices require taxpayers to respond by deadlines that also have passed. There is a silver lining, tell your affected and probably hair-pulling clients: Notice 1052-A, enclosed.
  • Tax Girl (https://www.forbes.com/sites/kellyphillipserb/): Additional data from PPP loans is headed to the public eye. Namely, the names of businesses that received loans of $150,000 or more, as well as business addresses, business types, demographic data, jobs supported by the business and the NAICS number.
  • Tax Vox (https://www.taxpolicycenter.org/taxvox): Should Congress manipulate the timing of business tax benefits to support firms in the midst of the COVID-19 economic slump? And if so, how?
  • Sikich (https://www.sikich.com/insights/): Under the CARES Act, qualified individuals can receive favorable tax treatment for distributions from eligible retirement plans as long as the distributions were taken as a relief measure relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A look at the latest guidance.
  • Taxing Subjects (https://www.drakesoftware.com/blog): Concerning the above, the guidance expands the categories of individuals eligible for these kinds of distributions and loans and gives examples of tax treatment.
  • Avalara (https://www.avalara.com/us/en/blog.html): A COVID-19 tax relief roundup, covering sales tax, state-specific taxes and a host of other topics.
  • Don’t Mess with Taxes (http://dontmesswithtaxes.typepad.com/): Shipment methods the IRS would like some of us to use to send stimulus checks back, please.

Ever popular

  • EideBailly (https://www.eidebailly.com/taxblog): Applicable federal rates for July.
  • Rubin on Tax (http://rubinontax.floridatax.com): How formula clauses, used when property with uncertain value is transferred by gift or sale, received a boost in Wandry v. Commissioner.
  • Procedurally Taxing (https://procedurallytaxing.com): Guest blogger Rochelle Hodes, principal at Crowe LLP, provides a timely discussion of “the ever-popular” IRC 6751(b) and another way it may help your client when the IRS seeks to penalize.
  • Mauled Again (http://mauledagain.blogspot.com/): Another recent Tax Court case, Strashny v. Comr., is a useful example of why installment agreements are designed to help taxpayers who are in difficult financial situations (and not those who aren’t, especially when it comes to cryptocurrency).
  • The Income Tax School (http://www.theincometaxschool.com/blog/): New emergency, same old scummy motivations: the latest on COVID-19 scams, including those related to Economic Impact Payments and the PPP.
  • Bloomberg Tax (https://pro.bloombergtax.com/news-insights/): How Oprah and Walmart scored tax breaks on films that others made.
  • Taxable Talk (http://www.taxabletalk.com/): How a couple of lawyers filed too late with the Tax Court on behalf of two marijuana dispensaries.

Practice questions

  • Sagenext (https://www.thesagenext.com/blog): What is cloud hosting and how can you screw it up?
  • Solutions For CPA Firm Leaders (http://ritakeller.com/blog/): Why do we call them “retired partners” if they’re going to continue to work? Why pay them “retirement” payments and pay them a salary to keep working? A look at the structure of a contract that could keep everyone happy in this oddly prevalent situation.
  • Taxbuzz (https://www.taxbuzz.com/blog): Even as companies continue to reopen their doors, some are moving to have their employees work remotely permanently. Here’s what these employees will need to know about the tax implications — including potential tax liability in multiple jurisdictions.
  • Boyum & Barenscheer (https://myboyum.com/blog/): Family businesses make up most of companies in the U.S. and produce nearly two-thirds of the country’s GDP. They also potentially face higher fraud risk.
  • Taxjar (http://blog.taxjar.com/): An overview of the new Texas marketplace facilitator law.
Jeff Stimpson
Freelance writer
Share
Reprint
For reprint and licensing requests for this article, click here.

Tags

Tax toolsIRSTax seasonTax preparationPaycheck Protection Program
MORE FROM ACCOUNTING TODAY