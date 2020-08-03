3 ways to effectively manage remote teams

We’ve all heard the saying, “Out of sight, out of mind.” In an age of ever-increasing remote work, however, we may change that phrase to say, “Out of sight, top of mind.”

As we rapidly transition to a work-from-home reality, one which experts expect to last well beyond our response to the coronavirus pandemic, it can be hard to separate ourselves from our work. Without an office to leave, it’s all too easy to never turn off. At a time when people are dealing with lots of internal pressure, one of the attributes to avoid as a leader is to become a micromanager. If you want to effectively lead a remote team, you’ve got to be willing to let go.

A lot of times, that’s easier said than done. Remote work, which inevitably means less interaction between team members, can make leaders and managers overcompensate for the distance.

“When a traditionally in-office workplace goes remote, company managers often feel powerless and disconnected with their employees,” notes Hush Blankets CEO Lior Ohayon, “and these feelings sometimes cause them to micromanage."

While the impulse makes perfect sense, succumbing to it won’t benefit anyone. Especially in a world where many team members are already juggling family life, work and the stress of an unprecedented year, the last thing they need is breathing down their neck via both email and Slack.

With that in mind, I want to discuss a few strategies that will allow leaders to interact and engage with their team members productively.

