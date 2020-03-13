© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
ILLINOIS
The living room in Grant Thornton's Chicago headquarters
Grant Thornton, Chicago, partnered with AI-powered supply chain analytics software company Llamasoft. (Read the full story.) In other firm news, GT awarded nonprofit Pal Experiences the Purple Paladin award, giving the nonprofit, which champions people with nonvisible disabilities, funding, business advice and volunteer support. (Read the full story.)

Crowe, Chicago, announced it is extending its term on the HITRUST External Assessor Council as a continuing member. The council, which Crowe was first appointed to in 2018, comprises 10 authorized HITRUST external assessors and one HITRUST executive, and represents a variety of organizations supporting the health care and public health sector.
NEW YORK
Prager Metis offices
Prager Metis relocated its Long Island office to a larger, newly renovated location at 100 Sunnyside Boulevard in Woodbury.

The Bonadio Group, Pittsford, launched a new website.
PENNSYLVANIA
McCarthy & Co., Lafayette Hill, was included on the Philadelphia Business Journal list of accounting firms, ranked by revenue, number of full-time equivalent employees, number of CPAs and other criteria.
VIRGINIA
Brown Edwards' office in Harrisonburg, Virginia
Brown Edwards, Roanoke, ranked No. 6 on Virginia Business magazine’s annual The Big Book, which lists the largest CPA firms in Virginia.

