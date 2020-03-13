ILLINOIS
Crowe, Chicago, announced it is extending its term on the HITRUST External Assessor Council as a continuing member. The council, which Crowe was first appointed to in 2018, comprises 10 authorized HITRUST external assessors and one HITRUST executive, and represents a variety of organizations supporting the health care and public health sector.
NEW YORK
The Bonadio Group, Pittsford, launched a new website.
PENNSYLVANIA
McCarthy & Co., Lafayette Hill, was included on the Philadelphia Business Journal list of accounting firms, ranked by revenue, number of full-time equivalent employees, number of CPAs and other criteria.
VIRGINIA