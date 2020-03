ILLINOIS

Grant Thornton, Chicago, partnered with AI-powered supply chain analytics software company Llamasoft. (Read the.) In other firm news, GT awarded nonprofit Pal Experiences the Purple Paladin award, giving the nonprofit, which champions people with nonvisible disabilities, funding, business advice and volunteer support. (Read the full story .)Crowe, Chicago, announced it is extending its term on the HITRUST External Assessor Council as a continuing member. The council, which Crowe was first appointed to in 2018, comprises 10 authorized HITRUST external assessors and one HITRUST executive, and represents a variety of organizations supporting the health care and public health sector.