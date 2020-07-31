Rea to merge in Kennedy Cottrell Richards

Rea & Associates, a Top 100 Firm based in New Philadelphia, Ohio, plans to add Kennedy Cottrell Richards, a firm based in Gahanna, Ohio, effective Sept. 1.

The combined firm will include more than 300 professionals serving clients throughout Ohio.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Rea ranked 86th on Accounting Today’s 2020 list of the Top 100 Firms, with $51.96 million in annual revenue. The firm has approximately 58 partners and 315 employees.

Kennedy Cottrell Richards specializes in accounting, auditing and consulting services for the government sector. It was formed through an earlier merger in 2007.

“We are excited for the opportunity to bring our two firms together,” said Rea & Associates CEO Don McIntosh in a statement. “This merger supports Rea’s strategic growth plan and Kennedy Cottrell Richards’ succession plan. Combining our firms will better position us to provide accounting, auditing and consulting services to government entities throughout Ohio.”

After the merger, Kennedy Cottrell Richards will continue operating out of its existing office in Gahanna.

“We are here to provide our clients with the highest quality of service in a timely and cost-effective manner,” said Kennedy Cottrell Richards managing partner Bill Kennedy in a statement. “With our highly trained and professional, yet personable, staff, we are able to ensure our services are performed in accordance with all required professional standards; yet, we also go the extra mile with our personal attention and commitment to keeping our clients happy.”