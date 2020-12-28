Art of Accounting: The one resolution you must make

Learn one new thing that you can use to provide a value-laden benefit to your clients.

Growth comes from learning and doing new things. So does excitement. Learning is continuous. Sometimes it just occurs and sometimes it is deliberate. Regardless, it is mostly useless if you do not apply it somewhere in your life. As business people and consultants, what we know is the armor in our arsenal of ideas that sets us aside and enables us to better help our clients. It definitely takes work, but it usually starts with something new that was learned.

I’ve often said that clients must have accountants, but they don’t need to use you or me. We have to create that "must" for us, and that comes from coming up with new ideas that create value for our clients. No matter how good a job you do, you will only be as good as the next thing you do successfully. We are in a business that provides deliverables pretty much similar to those of any other accounting firm. Our value comes from our relationship and availability, and from the client knowing that we are always thinking about how we can help them grow, become more secure financially and manage better. That is the intangible that cements our relationships.

I suggest starting by reviewing your top 10 clients and determining if you provided any new services to them in the past two years. If not, then get started now. One way is to see what added services you provided to your newest clients. Usually, the new clients moved to you because of things they felt they should get that they weren’t and of course were “promised” when they signed on with you. Then examine the totality of your services and capabilities and compare them to your clients’ needs. Is what you are doing great or just sufficient; and what can you do that the client either needs or is getting from someone else who you could do it for them?

A test question you could ask yourself is, if your largest client told you they were leaving you because they felt they weren’t getting everything they needed (although they weren’t sure what it was that they needed), what would you tell them you would start doing for them, or what would you have wished you did — and then do it now!

Start the year with a bang and a roar. Pick something new you can do for each of your clients and then do it. Make that your resolution and make 2021 exciting for you and your clients.

If you want some suggestions, I can send you a checklist of 77 value-added low-cost services you could do for your clients. Email me at GoodiesFromEd@withum.com and put “77” as the subject. I sent this list three months ago and it hasn’t changed so if you got it then, you do not need to request it now.

I wish you a happy holiday season and New Year.