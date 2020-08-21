Building entrepreneurial accountants and partners during coronavirus

Sometimes the best changes come because we are forced into them.

For example, the pandemic has made many accounting practitioners more aware of limitations — and the value that can come from changing to better manage the stresses and unknowns of current working conditions. Firms managing well through COVID-19 have found ways to become more efficient, more alert, more communicative, more creative and more strategic.

CPA firms have struggled for a long time with staffing and succession issues. In our new environment, firms must find new ways to adapt to meet those challenges. Starting with their entry level team members, firms must find ways to build accountants who are entrepreneurs — and who will one day become partners.

What’s an entrepreneur and how do you build one?

At a basic level, an entrepreneur sees a business need and finds efficient, creative and strategic ways to fill it. To get started building your team of entrepreneurs, consider some “assembly instructions” below:

