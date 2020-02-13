7 ways to boost your firm’s visibility during tax season

Tax season is the time of year when every other tax professional is focusing on completing returns for their clients, leaving the marketing field open and ready for you to dominate. With no competing messages to clutter up marketing channels, you can spend less to create more visibility for your firm.

Of course, it can be a challenge to implement and maintain an effective marketing campaign when most of your resources are being utilized for all those additional tax season chores. Yes, tax season is crazy busy. It’s easy to simply say, “We don’t need one more to-do task added to our list — marketing can wait until later.” But to delay is to miss a golden opportunity to steal a march on your competition, build visibility more easily for your firm, and add to your client list. Right now is when prospects are in the frame of mind to put their finances in better shape next year and do something to reduce their tax burden in the future.

Right now is the perfect time to boost your marketing efforts and your business.

Here are some helpful tips for streamlining key marketing tasks to make it as easy as possible: